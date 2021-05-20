Ancaster Co-op reopens a day after failed cash machine ram-raid

Ram raid at Ancaster Co-op EMN-210519-095422001

A Co-operative group spokesman the store on Ermine Street has re-opened after structural assessments were carried.

Thieves had demolished the corner of the shop at around 12.30am yesterday using a stolen heavy-duty telehandler forklift in an attempt to remove the cash machine.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “This attempt failed and those involved fled the scene.”

If you witnessed this incident, and have not yet spoken to officers, contact police by calling 101 quoting Incident 6 of May 19, or email [email protected] quoting the same reference in the subject box.

You can also go through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Kieran Clarke, team manager at the Coop store posted a message after it happened on the local community’s Facebook page, saying: “We appreciate all the messages. As it has been said, luckily the shop was empty at the time of the incident so no one is hurt.”

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones commented on the incident on Twitter: “These criminal attacks are usually linked to organised crime groups. Aside from the devastation to the shop and loss of amenity to the community, the loss of that farm machinery will impact a local farm too. It could be weeks before it’s returned to owner (at their cost).”