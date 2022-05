A photo of the missing ancient reliquary allegedly containing the blood of a saint.

Several items were taken from St Nicholas’ Church on Fishtoft Road, Skirbeck, including a Reliquary containing the blood relic of St Jerzy Popieluzko.

The burglary was carried out sometime between 4pm yesterday (Monday) and 8.55am today (Tuesday).