Animal rights campaigners charged after quarry protest at Ancaster

Some of the other protesters speaking to police at the gates of Goldholme Stone Quarry.

The protest began in the early hours of Monday morning outside Goldholme Quarry at Ancaster.

Two protestors had to be arrested and removed by police after chaining themselves to a concrete block and laying across the entrance to the quarry. The A153 had to be closed for half an hour to disperse the protestors who were campaigning against quarry owner Phil Kerry’s ownership of a rabbit farm.

Ella Barlow, 20, of Norton Road, Norton in Kent, has been charged with obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity.

Kat Chan, 20, of Hamilton Hill Gardens, Glasgow, has been charged with the same offence.

Both have been released on bail to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on September 7.