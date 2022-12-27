Another dispersal order issued by Lincolnshire Police to combat harecoursing

Two hare coursing dispersal orders were issued back to back over the Christmas period following reports of hare coursing.

Lincolnshire Police have issued a fresh dispersal order to combat harecoursing.

Lincolnshire Police first issued a dispersal order across Lincolnshire at 1.38pm on Christmas Eve following an increase in reports of harecoursing, and was in place for 24 hours.

And then a fresh dispersal order to combat harecoursing was issued yesterday (Boxing Day, Monday December 26) at 3.25pm, and is in place for 48 hours until tomorrow afternoon.

Under the order, suspected harecoursers will be required to leave Lincolnshire, and anyone returning to the county faces arrest.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would urge anyone who sees harecoursing taking place call 999 immediately and provide officers with a description of the people involved, registration numbers, vehicle descriptions and the location and direction of travel.

“Please do not confront those harecoursing, but instead contact the police who can send officers to the location.”