Another trailer theft - horsebox stolen from Kirkby Green

Crime

The trailers (one blue and one brown) are said to have been taken from Main Street, Kirkby Green ta around 7.43pm on Thursday (November 25).

Officers are particularly interested in a vehicle, possibly a Hyundai Santa Fe, seen heading towards Scopwick and ultimately the A15 with what appeared to be one of the trailers.

This comes after other livestock trailers were stolen from farms in the Gelston and Honington areas near Grantham.