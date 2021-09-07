Anti-fraud awareness event being held in Sleaford

Take Five. EMN-210709-172010001

On Wednesday September 15, the officers will be holding an awareness event at The Source Cafe on Southgate from 1pm to 3pm to support the national ‘Take 5’ anti-fraud campaign.

The free event is open to anyone and will offer information and support on fraud issues, whether you believe you have been a victim, need advice to avoid falling victim or know someone who needs help.

Take Five is a government-backed national awareness campaign delivered with and through a range of partners in the UK payments industry, financial services firms, law enforcement agencies, telecommunication providers, commercial, public and third sector. It urges you to stop and consider whether the situation is genuine when you may fall victim to fraud.

Their five-point advice is:

1. Never disclose security details

2. Don’t assume everyone is genuine

3. Don’t be rushed

4. Listen to your instincts

5. Stay in control