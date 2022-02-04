Antisocial young Sleaford man jailed for 38 weeks for breaching orders with string of crimes

Jailed - Ryan Ruddlesdin of Newfield Road, Sleaford. EMN-220402-125546001

Ryan Ruddlesdin, aged 18, from Newfield Road, Sleaford appeared before Lincoln Magistrates yesterday (Thursday February 3) where he was sent to prison for 16 weeks for breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order and 22 weeks for breaching his suspended sentence order.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruddlesdin was issued with the Community Behaviour Order at Lincoln Magistrates court on October 27, 2021, following numerous reports of crimes and incidents of antisocial behaviour on Newfield Road, Sleaford.

According to Lincolnshire Police, Ruddlesdin continued to commit further criminal offences including three unprovoked assaults, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon (a homemade knuckle duster), shop theft, being drunk and disorderly, public order offences, breaches of his Community Behaviour Order, and breaches of his court bail conditions.