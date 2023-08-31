Police are appealing for information following an alleged assault in Southgate, Sleaford.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Between 2am and 2.15am on Sunday August 20, we received a report that man was walking near Halifax bank when he was assaulted by another man.

“The victim, aged 28, suffered extensive facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail. Investigations are ongoing.”