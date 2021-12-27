Appeal after armed robbery at Rasen pub

Appeal launched after armed robbery in Rasen

Between 00.15am and 00.20am, a white man wearing dark clothing entered the White Swan Pub in Queen Street, whilst another man, also dressed in dark clothing, remained outside as a look out.

The man who entered the pub threatened a staff member whilst brandishing a knife, and demanded money from the till.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offender then took a quantity of cash, and both suspects were seen running away from the pub towards Union Street.

Police are also appealing for a man and a woman who were seen walking along Queen Street between 00.10am and 00.20am to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from the man and the woman mentioned above and anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information that can assist in our inquiries.”

There are a number of ways you can contact the police:

By calling 101 and quoting incident 5 of 27 December 2021.

By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 5 of 27 December 2021 in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.