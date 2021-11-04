Horncastle Police EMN-210411-091515001

The force received a third hand report of a possible assault in King Edward Road, which was reported on November 2.

The caller stated that a vulnerable male was assaulted on October 31 at around 9pm by three or four teenagers.

A spokesman for Horncastle, Spilsby and Woodhall Spa Police said: ”We are looking into this report and would urge the victim or anyone who may have seen an assault take place to call us on 101, quoting incident number 21000637036.”