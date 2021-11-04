The force received a third hand report of a possible assault in King Edward Road, which was reported on November 2.
The caller stated that a vulnerable male was assaulted on October 31 at around 9pm by three or four teenagers.
A spokesman for Horncastle, Spilsby and Woodhall Spa Police said: ”We are looking into this report and would urge the victim or anyone who may have seen an assault take place to call us on 101, quoting incident number 21000637036.”
You can also email [email protected] – or anonymously provide information relating to this incident via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.