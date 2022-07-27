Appeal after assault in Horncastle

Dovecote Alley. Photo: Google Maps

Officers responded to reports of a burglary on Thursday night (July 21) at a property on Dovecote Alley, where a male had sustained injuries to his head during the incident.

A female was also assaulted.

Two persons, aged 16 and 17, were subsequently arrested in connection with the crime and later bailed pending further enquiries.

The entrance to Dovecote Alley from Watermill Road. Photo: Google Maps

Investigations are currently ongoing.