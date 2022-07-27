Appeal after assault in Horncastle

Officers responded to reports of a burglary on Thursday night (July 21) at a property on Dovecote Alley, where a male had sustained injuries to his head during the incident.
A female was also assaulted.
Two persons, aged 16 and 17, were subsequently arrested in connection with the crime and later bailed pending further enquiries.
Investigations are currently ongoing.
If anyone has any CCTV footage or noticed anything suspicious between the hours of 11pm on Thursday and 2am on Friday in the area, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 532 of July 21.