The incident, which has left a man in his 20s with a broken nose, cut to his face, and black eyes, happened at around 11.20pm in South Street.

The victim had been with friends at Harpers Bar before leaving and heading in the direction of the Black Swann Inn, when he reported being accosted by a group of men.

The suspects are believed to have then walked towards the Black Swann Inn.

A police spokesman said they now need the public to come forward with any information or video footage of the incident:

“Following extensive enquiries, we now believe a public appeal may help our investigation. We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault itself or saw either the victim or a groups of men in the minutes prior to or after the incident. We would also be keen to see any dashcam, mobile phone, or CCTV footage which could help our investigation.”