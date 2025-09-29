Appeal after burglars wearing balaclavas are disturbed at bar in Ingoldmells

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after burglars wearing balaclavas were disturbed by a member of the pubic at a bar in Ingoldmells

Police are appealing for information after burglars wearing balaclavas were disturbed at a bar in Ingoldmells.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident reportedly took place at around 5am yesterday morning (28 September) at Ba Rumba on the Coastfields site. Fruit machines were targeted and money stolen.

Lincolnshire Police say they believe the offenders were disturbed by a member of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have not yet spoken to this member of the public and we are asking them to come forward to report any information they have,” police have said in a statement. “We would also like to speak to any other witnesses or anyone with information that might assist our investigation.”

Police believe this incident may be linked with a previous similar incident at the Smugglers Inn in Chapel St Leonards. Again, fruit machines were targeted and money stolen by offenders wearing balaclavas. This occurred at a similar time at around 5.30am last month on the 25 August.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 101 or email [email protected], with information for the attention of PC 57 Craven. Quote incident reference 108 of 28 September.