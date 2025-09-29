Appeal after burglars wearing balaclavas are disturbed at bar in Ingoldmells
The incident reportedly took place at around 5am yesterday morning (28 September) at Ba Rumba on the Coastfields site. Fruit machines were targeted and money stolen.
Lincolnshire Police say they believe the offenders were disturbed by a member of the public.
"We have not yet spoken to this member of the public and we are asking them to come forward to report any information they have,” police have said in a statement. “We would also like to speak to any other witnesses or anyone with information that might assist our investigation.”
Police believe this incident may be linked with a previous similar incident at the Smugglers Inn in Chapel St Leonards. Again, fruit machines were targeted and money stolen by offenders wearing balaclavas. This occurred at a similar time at around 5.30am last month on the 25 August.
Anyone who has information is asked to call 101 or email [email protected], with information for the attention of PC 57 Craven. Quote incident reference 108 of 28 September.