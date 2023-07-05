Lincolnshire Police Police are appealing for help with their investigation into a burglary at a caravan in Ingoldmells.

The incident took place yesterday (Monday) at Prominade Caravan Site on Roman Bank.

An offender, who reached in via a smashed window, was disturbed by the caravan occupants at around 3am.

However, the intruder managed to take a black handbag was taken containing money and keys.

He is described as being of skinny build and aged in his 20s, the intruder was believed to be wearing a dark baseball cap and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to email Rebecca.Graves@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident reference 34 of 4 July.

Last month Lincolnshire Police launched their Beating Burglary Together campaign which set out the Force’s commitment to raise awareness of where incidents are happening.

