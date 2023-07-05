The incident took place yesterday (Monday) at Prominade Caravan Site on Roman Bank.
An offender, who reached in via a smashed window, was disturbed by the caravan occupants at around 3am.
However, the intruder managed to take a black handbag was taken containing money and keys.
He is described as being of skinny build and aged in his 20s, the intruder was believed to be wearing a dark baseball cap and dark clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to email Rebecca.Graves@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident reference 34 of 4 July.
Last month Lincolnshire Police launched their Beating Burglary Together campaign which set out the Force’s commitment to raise awareness of where incidents are happening.
Caravan occupants are advised not to leave things on show, like jewellery, cash and bank cards, and to keep windows and doors locked helps to reduce the risk of opportunist crime.