Appeal after burglary at Spilsby jewellers

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information following a burglary in Spilsby’s High Street.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Dec 2023, 16:24 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 16:24 GMT
Spilsby jewellers. Photo: Google MapsSpilsby jewellers. Photo: Google Maps
At around 2am today (December 11) the force received a report that Spilsby Jewellers shop had been burgled and around £2,400 worth of watches and jewellery was taken.

The force is now appealing for anyone who may have been offered any jewellery, or anyone who has any information or dashcam or CCTV footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Hayley Smith by emailing [email protected] or calling 101 and quoting incident 32 of 11 December.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 anonymously with information.