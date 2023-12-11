Appeal after burglary at Spilsby jewellers

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information following a burglary in Spilsby’s High Street.

Spilsby jewellers. Photo: Google Maps

At around 2am today (December 11) the force received a report that Spilsby Jewellers shop had been burgled and around £2,400 worth of watches and jewellery was taken.

The force is now appealing for anyone who may have been offered any jewellery, or anyone who has any information or dashcam or CCTV footage, to get in touch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Hayley Smith by emailing [email protected] or calling 101 and quoting incident 32 of 11 December.