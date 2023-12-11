Appeal after burglary at Spilsby jewellers
Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information following a burglary in Spilsby’s High Street.
At around 2am today (December 11) the force received a report that Spilsby Jewellers shop had been burgled and around £2,400 worth of watches and jewellery was taken.
The force is now appealing for anyone who may have been offered any jewellery, or anyone who has any information or dashcam or CCTV footage, to get in touch.
Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Hayley Smith by emailing [email protected] or calling 101 and quoting incident 32 of 11 December.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 anonymously with information.