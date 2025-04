Police are appealing for witnesses.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was damaged in a Sleaford car park.

This was believed to have happened between 4pm and 5pm on Thursday April 17, when the red/orange Fiat 500 was parked in Eastgate car park.

If you witnessed any suspicious people or activity in the area at this time, you are asked to get in touch by emailing [email protected] quoting reference 25000222152 in the subject line.