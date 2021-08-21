Appeal after cash and jewellery are stolen from workshop in Ingoldmells

Call police on 101 if you can help with the investigation.

The burglary took place in Walls Lane at some point overnight on August.18-19.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone who has any information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident reference number 76 of the 19 August.

Alternatively email [email protected] with the reference number in the subject line.