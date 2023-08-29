Appeal after cigarettes and vape products theft from shop in Ingoldmells

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after cigarettes and vape products were stolen from a shop in Ingoldmells.

Call police on 101.

The items were stolen from the Waterside Beach shop, at Jacksons Corner on Old Roman Bank between 6pm, Wednesday August 23, and 9am Thursday August 24,. A window was smashed allowing entry into the premises.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information.