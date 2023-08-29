Appeal after cigarettes and vape products theft from shop in Ingoldmells
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after cigarettes and vape products were stolen from a shop in Ingoldmells.
The items were stolen from the Waterside Beach shop, at Jacksons Corner on Old Roman Bank between 6pm, Wednesday August 23, and 9am Thursday August 24,. A window was smashed allowing entry into the premises.
Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information.
Call PC Billy Spence, the local Community Beat Manager, on 0779 6957595 or by email [email protected]