Appeal after forensic results into severed foot bring new leads

The foot was found on a footpath in New Waltham in April 2019 and despite extensive investigations being carried out into missing people, extensive forensic testing and DNA analysis, no match has been found to provide a positive identification.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis, Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said that one line of enquiry is that the foot may have been clinical waste from a medical procedure.

“Although this must seem a very strange request, we are now appealing for any female in the Humberside Police Force area and Lincolnshire that has had a medical procedure to remove her left foot since 2014 to contact us," DCI Curtis said.

“The NHS have been able to provide certain information in relation to historical surgeries but this would not include any private medical procedures, so by issuing this appeal now we are hoping to rule out anyone within this category of patient.

"If you have had such a medical procedure in the past eight years whether through the NHS or through private medical services I would ask you to call us, your call will be treated with the utmost respect and privacy.