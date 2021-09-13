Appeal after handbag is stolen from B&Q in Skegness

Do you know this man? Call 1o1.

A man entered B&Q on Heath Road at around 12:51pm on Sunday, September 5 and then walked out to the garden area at the rear of the shop, before returning inside.

About a minute later, the man is said to have taken a Louis Vuitton Clutch Bag from a trolley at the rear of the store. He then left the store with the handbag.

The man is described as between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins of slim build and in his 30s.

He is said to have had short cropped/shaved hair, was wearing a white baseball cap, a white and multi coloured patterned t-shirt, navy blue joggers with red stripes and light-coloured trainers.