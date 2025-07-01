Appeal after high-powered green laser pen is shone at lifeboat during search

a high-powered green laser pen was used to impede the efforts of a lifeboat crew working on the Skegness coast

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a high-powered green laser pen was used to impede the efforts of a lifeboat crew working on the Skegness coast.

The green light was shone into the eyes of lifeboat crew from the North Sea Observatory area as they attempted to conduct searches between 11.30pm and 12.30am on the 28 and 29 June.

In a statement on social media, police warned: “This is a serious crime and could see the perpetrator jailed.

"We are asking for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting crime reference 25000381187.