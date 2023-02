Police are appealing for witnesses after jewellery and cash were stolen in a burglary in Chapel St Leonards.

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

The incident took place in Ancaster Avenue. on January 31.

In a statement, police said: “An unknown offender entered the property sometime between midday and 3pm on 31 January.

“Jewellery and an unknown amount of cash were taken.

“We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV to contact us.”