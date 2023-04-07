Appeal after latest criminal damage at Boston country park forces council to fell 14 trees on safety grounds

An appeal for information has been made in relation to the latest act of criminal damage at a country park in Boston.

An example of the latest damage done at Witham Way Country Park, Boston. Picture: Boston Borough Council

Boston Borough Council has made the call after a number of trees at the Witham Way Country Park, off Tattershall Road, were damaged overnight on Wednesday into yesterday.

As a result of the vandalism, 14 trees had to be felled to make the area safe.

“If you know of anyone who was involved with this criminal damage or may have any information please contact Boston Police on 101 or email community.safety@boston.gov.uk,” they said.

More of the damage in Witham Way Country Park. Picture: Boston Borough Council

It takes the number of trees damaged in the past 12 months to about 60, a spokesman for the council said.

In December, some trees had been partially sawn-through, leaving them unstable in windy weather.

Gates, other equipment and a wooden memorial tribute cross were also targeted. Those attacks came just six months after a similar incident at the popular walking spot.

Following this latest group of incidents, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We can confirm we have received a report of criminal damage at Witham Way Country Park on April 6. A volunteer discovered several trees partially cut in the area and left in a dangerous state.

