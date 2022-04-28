Call police on 101.

The murder investigation was launched after Mihai Dobre, 29, was shot in the street in Crabtree, Paston, in the early hours of Wednesday, April 13.

Police were called at 12.34am after reports of a gunshot were heard.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and Mihai, of Oundle Road, was taken to hospital. However he was pronounced dead at 8.03pm the same day.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “So far we have made four arrests in connection with Mihai’s death, one of whom has been charged with murder and is remanded in prison.

“We are appealing to the community for further information which could help with our investigation.”

Superintendent Neil Billany, Area Commander for Peterborough and Fenland, said: “I would once again like to reassure the public that such incidents are rare. We would equally like to thank the community for their on-going support with this investigation.

“The investigation team continues to work closely with our neighbourhood teams and local investigative resources to provide additional, dedicated patrols in the area.”

Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, was arrested in Skegness on Thursday, April 14.

He has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to cause an indictable offence and has been remanded in prison until a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on May 26.

A woman in her 60s from Skegness was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but has since been released under investigation.

A man and a woman were also arrested in connection with the incident – but both have now been released with no further action being taken against them.

Anyone with information is urged to pass it to the Major Crime Unit online via the Major Incident Public Portal.

Anyone without internet access should call 101 and quote Operation Brecon.