Police are appealing for help in locating a man from the Ingoldmells area after he failed to attend court.

Wanted - Luke Smedley.

Luke, aged 35, from the Ingoldmells area, is wanted in relation to thefts from shops.

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for help from the public in locating the man.

Anyone who has seen Luke or know his whereabouts, is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101.