Skegness Railway Station

A man was detained in Skegness after concerns about his wellbeing allegedly led him to lash out at police officers and grab and fire a taser.

Shortly after 7.05pm on Saturday, May 25, officers spoke with the man at Skegness Train Station on Richmond Road.

The man, in his 40s , appeared unwell and the officers were trying to help him.

Despite their efforts and being concerned for his safety, the officers decided they would need to detain the man under the Mental Health Act.

He reacted violently, fighting and he grabbed a taser from one of the officers which he fired into the floor. Thankfully no one was seriously injured but he did assault our officers as they tried to detain him.

The officers called for extra assistance and the man was eventually detained and received medical treatment.

Two people were stood close by as the incident unfolded and we are asking them to get in touch. We would very much like to speak to them to check on their welfare and if they have any information that could assist our inquiries.

Shortly before the incident happened near the train station, officers had been called to Morrisons supermarket on Wainfleet Road in the town.

The Force Control Room had received several calls just after 6.45pm in relation to two men who were causing a disturbance. The men walked off and we believe the two incidents may be connected.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the disturbance at Morrisons to establish if any offences have been committed.

Anyone who has any information regarding both the disturbance at Morrisons or the incident near the train station is asked to email the Investigating Officer PC Billy Spence.