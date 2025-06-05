Appeal after man is arrested in connection with alleged serious assault in Chapel St Leonards
Lincolnshire Police are appealing to the public for help with an investigation following the arrest of a 30-year-old man in connection with a serious assault that reportedly took place in Chapel St Leonards.
The alleged incident took place at a property on South Road just after 9.30am on Monday, June 2.
Anyone who saw anything unusual or of note in the vicinity of South Road between Sunday June 1 and Monday June 2 is asked to get in touch.
Also anyone who captured anything via doorbell or dashcam footage may have useful information that could assist officers.
You can contact police in a number of ways:
- By email via [email protected], quoting ‘Incident 91 of 2 June’ in the subject line
- By calling 101, quoting ‘Incident 91 of 2 June’
- Anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org