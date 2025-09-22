Appeal after man is left at bus station with several injuries

Lincolnshire Police appeal for witnesses.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s was reportedly left at a bus station in Mablethorpe with several injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man told police that he has been assaulted by an unknown man at the station in Seacroft Road at some point between 4.35pm and 4.50pm on Wednesday, September 3. A third person is reported to have become involved.

Police explained they have issued the appeal in spite of the incident being a few weeks ago because, following a number of enquiries, they believe there are witnesses they have not spoken to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe that there will be people who saw what happened who we have not yet spoken with as there were two busses nearby which were both full,” police said. “If you were on those buses, or in the bus station at that date and time and witnessed an altercation, please get in touch with us.”

Police are also keen to see any dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident and people involved.

You can share information in the following ways:

Email PC Anderson on [email protected], quoting incident 319 of 3 September.

Call 101 and ask for the Mablethorpe Parade room, quoting incident 319 of 3 September.