Appeal after man sustains facial injuries in alleged assault in Skegness

Do you know thia man? Police would like to speak to him following an alleged assault in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following a report of an assault in Skegness.

A man was allegedly assaulted by two unknown men inside a flat on South Parade during the evening of Saturday, July 12. He sustained facial injuries during the incident.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail while enquiries are ongoing.

If you know the identity of the man in the photo, or if you witnessed any unusual or suspicious behaviour the evening of July 12, contact investigating officer DC Nicola Twiss by emailing [email protected] quoting incident 581 of 21 July.