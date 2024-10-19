Appeal after person suffers life-changing injuries in accident in Orby

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a person suffered life-changing injuries in an accident in Orby.

The incident took place on the A158 Gunby Road around 5pm on Thursday, October 17.

Police would like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the single-car collision.

“The collision involved a black Audi A4,” police said. “One person is thought to have life changing injuries.”

If you have information, contact the officer in charge of the case, PC McCallister via email [email protected] putting Incident 346 of 17 October 2024 in the subject line.