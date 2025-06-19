British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses after a member of staff at Skegness railway station was assaulted.

It is alleged the staff member, aged in his 20s, was speaking to a man in relation to a ticketing issue when the man attempted to barge past him and board a train. When the staff member stopped him he was headbutted, punched and spat at before the man then left the station. Police believe the man in the images could have information that may assist their enquiries. Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 545-130625. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.