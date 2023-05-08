Appeal after three quad bikes are stolen from RNLI lifeguards in Skegness

RNLI lifeguards in Skegness received a blow over the Bank Holiday weekend when it was discovered three quad bikes had been stolen.

A lifeguard on a quad bike like one stolen.

The quad bikes are vital pieces of equipment used during the summer to save lives.

They were taken from the office in the early hours of Friday night/ Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson from the charity posted on social media: “We were sadly broken into and had three quad bikes stolen from our office

“These are vital pieces of equipment that help saves lives throughout the summer on our Lincolnshire beaches and cost our charity over £15,000, on top of the damage caused by the break-in.”

There is hope, though. According to social media, TVP roads policing stopped a Ford Ranger in Datchet and seized three quad bikes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is understood two people were taken into custody but this has not been officially confirmed.