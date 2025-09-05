Appeal after two necklace robberies in Boston
According to Lincolnshire Police, the first incident took place at around 4.30pm on Monday, September 1 on Linden Way.
A police spokesperson said: “A man grabbed a woman’s necklace, pulled it off her neck and ran away.
“Three days later at around 1.30pm on Thursday, September 4 on John Adams Way, at the junction with Main Ridge, a similar incident took place.
“A man pushed a woman, grabbed her necklace and then ran off.”
Investigations into the incidents remain ongoing.
They stated: “We believe the man pictured may be able to help us with our enquiries and we are looking to identify and locate him.”
If you think you can help, email [email protected] quoting incident number 119 of 03/09/25.