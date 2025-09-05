Appeal after two necklace robberies in Boston

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 5th Sep 2025, 17:38 BST
Can you help identify this man in relation to two robberies? Photo: Lincs Policeplaceholder image
Can you help identify this man in relation to two robberies? Photo: Lincs Police
Police are appealing for information after two robberies in Boston.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the first incident took place at around 4.30pm on Monday, September 1 on Linden Way.

Most Popular

A police spokesperson said: “A man grabbed a woman’s necklace, pulled it off her neck and ran away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Three days later at around 1.30pm on Thursday, September 4 on John Adams Way, at the junction with Main Ridge, a similar incident took place.

Can you identify the person in this CCTV footage? Photo: Lincs Policeplaceholder image
Can you identify the person in this CCTV footage? Photo: Lincs Police

“A man pushed a woman, grabbed her necklace and then ran off.”

Investigations into the incidents remain ongoing.

They stated: “We believe the man pictured may be able to help us with our enquiries and we are looking to identify and locate him.”

If you think you can help, email [email protected] quoting incident number 119 of 03/09/25.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice