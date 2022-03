No Caption ABCDE EMN-220330-093805001

The graffiti, which says “Kill mum vax 4”, was written on a garage door on Bridge Street, Louth overnight between Sunday (March 27) and Monday.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident, you are urged to email the Louth Neighbourhood policing team on [email protected]

You can also call police on 101 and a message can be passed to the NPT team.