Police are appealing for information after vehicles were targeted by thieves in Fotherby over the weekend.

Thieves broke into one vehicle and took items from another on Louth Road in the early hours of Sunday, (October 13).

Another vehicle was reported stolen from Allenby Close at a similar time.

Criminals also attempted to break into a property and a campervan on Louth Road.

Investigators are appealing for information and are urging members of the public to come forward if they think they can help.

If you have seen any suspicious activity, have CCTV or dashcam footage, get in touch.

Officers are particularly interested in hearing from people who live in the area and are asking if those with doorbell cameras can review their footage and check for any activations in the early hours of Sunday.

If you want to get in touch, email [email protected] quoting one of the following incident numbers – 19, 20 and 150 of 13/10/24.