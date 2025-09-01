Appeal after woman and child assaulted in Boston

Lincolnshire police are appealing for witnesses to the alleged assault of a woman and child. Photo: Lincs Police

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman and child were assaulted in Boston.

According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson, a woman in her 20s was reported to have been in an altercation with a man in his 20s outside the Lock Café near the Sluice Bridge area.

They stated: “A young boy was present during the altercation, and he is alleged to have been assaulted during the altercation, which happened just after 1.30pm on Thursday (August 28).”

If you witnessed the incident, or if you have any information that can assist the investigation, contact DC Helen Wood. Email [email protected] quoting incident 192 of August 28.