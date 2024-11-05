Appeal after woman driver attacked and car damaged in Boston

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a report that a woman was assaulted and her car damaged in Boston last week.
Police in Boston are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted and her car damaged in a Boston street.

Officers say at around 4.30pm on Tuesday (October 29) last week, a woman was driving down Ingram Road.

She got out of her car, and it was alleged her car was dented and she was then assaulted. "Thankfully her injuries are minor,” said a police spokesman.

Officers investigating are now seeking witness with information and any video footage about the alleged assault and criminal damage to establish what happened.

You can contact PC Timothy Nicholls [email protected] quoting occurrence number 24000645739 in the subject line.

