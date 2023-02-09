The incident took place on Saturday, January, 28, when the woman was reportedly assaulted by a man in Mcdonald’s on Grand Parade just after 11.40pm. The victim sustained a head injury following the incident.
Police say the offender was described as a white man, approximately five foot seven or eight inches tall, with dark hair and may have had a scar on the side of his nose.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At the time of incident, it is believed he was with a white female who was wearing a bright pink and white striped top, black framed glasses and carrying a black rucksack.
Anyone who knows the man in the image, who was caught on CCTV and is believed can help with inquiries, is asked to get in touch with police by emailing PC Michael Goeminne at [email protected] or calling 101 extension 4391, quoting incident 319 of 28 January.