Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 40s was injured in an assault in Skegness.

Do you know this man? Police believe he may be able to help with inquiries.

The incident took place on Saturday, January, 28, when the woman was reportedly assaulted by a man in Mcdonald’s on Grand Parade just after 11.40pm. The victim sustained a head injury following the incident.

Police say the offender was described as a white man, approximately five foot seven or eight inches tall, with dark hair and may have had a scar on the side of his nose.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time of incident, it is believed he was with a white female who was wearing a bright pink and white striped top, black framed glasses and carrying a black rucksack.