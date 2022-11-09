Police want to identify the man in this image in connection with a common assault.

Lincolnshire Police received a report that a 55year-old man in a wheelchair was hit in the face by another man outside H Samuels at the Hildreds Centre in Lumley Road, Skegness on October 24.

The victim was sat in his wheelchair outside H Samuels with his two dogs when an elderly man entered a verbal altercation with him.

This man then hit the victim in the face and left the scene.

The suspect is described as male, white, aged between 60 and 70, with a brown moustache, grey medium length hair, wearing olive colour bomber jacket and dark colour trousers.

