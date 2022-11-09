APPEAL: Do you recognise this man wanted in connection with assault?
Your help is needed to identify the man in the image in connection with a common assault after a man with disabilities was struck in the face.
Lincolnshire Police received a report that a 55year-old man in a wheelchair was hit in the face by another man outside H Samuels at the Hildreds Centre in Lumley Road, Skegness on October 24.
The victim was sat in his wheelchair outside H Samuels with his two dogs when an elderly man entered a verbal altercation with him.
This man then hit the victim in the face and left the scene.
The suspect is described as male, white, aged between 60 and 70, with a brown moustache, grey medium length hair, wearing olive colour bomber jacket and dark colour trousers.
If you recognise this man, or can assist police with their investigation, please 101, quoting incident 279 of 24 October.