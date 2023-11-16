The incident took place inside a club on Aswell Street shortly after midnight on Saturday (October 14).A man was grabbed and continuously hit by another man, sustaining significant injuries , and officers are now looking to speak to the man pictured here in relation to the incident.A police spokesman said: “We would like to speak to the man pictured, as we believe he will be able to help us with our enquiries.”If anyone has any information which may help police with their investigation, email Matthew Warwick at [email protected] or call 101, quoting the number 23000644143