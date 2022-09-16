Appeal for dash cam footage following police chase in Boston
Police are appealing for dash cam footage of a BMW car involved in a police chase through Boston.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A silver BMW 3 series saloon failed to stop for officers on Wednesday night, prompting a pursuit.
“The Roads and Armed Policing Team followed the car on the B1192 from the outskirts of Boston into the Fenside Estate, where the driver attempted to flee on foot.
"The 38-year-old was quickly arrested by Officers, on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to supply.
“This occurred at around 5pm on 14 September and officers are appealing for any dash camera footage of the Silver BMW either before or during the police pursuit.”
If you can help police, call 101 quoting police incident 319 of 14 September, or email [email protected]
