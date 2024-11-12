Appeal for information after car theft in Cranwell
A black RX 450 Lexus was reported missing by its owner from the address in Stonecross Road, Cranwell just before 8am on Saturday (November 9).
It is believed to have been taken sometime overnight between 1am and 1.40am.
Police are asking that if you have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage captured from the area, to review it and report anything that may appear suspicious to the officer in charge of the case, PC Jack McGhee, via [email protected], quoting Inc 85 of November 9 2024 in the subject line.
Alternatively, if you have any information relating to the circumstances of this theft you can anonymously call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.