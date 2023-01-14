Appeal for witnesses after armed police are called to incident in Skegness

Police are appealing for witnesses after armed officers were deployed to an incident in Skegness.

Grosvenor Road, Skegness.

The Force Control Room received a call at 1.33pm yesterday (Friday) reporting that a brick had been thrown at the window of a car located at the junction of Grosvenor Road and Cavendish Road.

There was also a report that a firearm may have been used, but this is unconfirmed at this stage.

One person, a woman, sustained minor injuries to her head. She did not require medical attention.

To protect the public and our colleagues, firearms officers were deployed and attended a property on Grosvenor Road, this afternoon. The road was closed while officers attended, but no one was located at the address.

Linconshire Police now appealing for anyone in the area at around 1.30pm this afternoon to contact us if they saw anything, or for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.