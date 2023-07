Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following an allegation of sexual assault on a woman in Sleaford.

The incident was reported to have taken place in Eastgate and Ashfield Road between 1am and 4am on Saturday (July 1) on a woman aged in her twenties.

Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or witnessed any altercations in or around the area at the time to get in touch.

