APPEAL: Have you seen this man?
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information relating to a man wanted in connection with a GBH and assault in Holton-le-Clay.
Jake Walker, 21, is wanted in connection with these offences, which date back to Monday February 18, and officers are appealing for the public’s help in locating him.
A spokesman said: “Officers are pursuing all lines of enquiry in a bid to find him, and we hope that an appeal to the public may help our efforts.”
If you have information relating to Walker’s whereabouts, please call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 24*100280.