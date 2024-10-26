Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hurt in a collision.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the driver of a car involved in a collisuon with a pedestrian in Spilsby to come forward.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at 5pm on Tuesday, October 8, when a white car collided with the pedestrian in Cornhill.

While the driver stopped at the scene, the pedestrian was not able to obtain his details due to the injuries he sustained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pedestrian attended hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say they do not have any further details of the make or model of the car involved, so any witnesses who saw the collision or anyone with details is asked to contact them.

The driver of the white car is also asked to get in touch.

Call PC Suzanne Hardy on 07795 390037 or email [email protected] quoting reference 24000606011.