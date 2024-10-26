Appeal to driver after pedestrian is hurt in collision in Spilsby
The incident took place at 5pm on Tuesday, October 8, when a white car collided with the pedestrian in Cornhill.
While the driver stopped at the scene, the pedestrian was not able to obtain his details due to the injuries he sustained.
The pedestrian attended hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police say they do not have any further details of the make or model of the car involved, so any witnesses who saw the collision or anyone with details is asked to contact them.
The driver of the white car is also asked to get in touch.
Call PC Suzanne Hardy on 07795 390037 or email [email protected] quoting reference 24000606011.