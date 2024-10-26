Appeal to driver after pedestrian is hurt in collision in Spilsby

By Chrissie Redford
Published 26th Oct 2024, 08:06 BST
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hurt in a collision.Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hurt in a collision.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hurt in a collision.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the driver of a car involved in a collisuon with a pedestrian in Spilsby to come forward.

The incident took place at 5pm on Tuesday, October 8, when a white car collided with the pedestrian in Cornhill.

While the driver stopped at the scene, the pedestrian was not able to obtain his details due to the injuries he sustained.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pedestrian attended hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say they do not have any further details of the make or model of the car involved, so any witnesses who saw the collision or anyone with details is asked to contact them.

The driver of the white car is also asked to get in touch.

Call PC Suzanne Hardy on 07795 390037 or email [email protected] quoting reference 24000606011.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice