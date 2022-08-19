Appeal to find man in connection with theft from garage in Sleaford
Police are appealing to find 36-year-old Christian Roberts, of Nottingham wanted in connection with a theft and an assault that occurred in Holdingham Garage, in Sleaford, on June 18.
If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to get in touch with Lincolnshire Police.
you can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting occurrence number 22000349472.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.