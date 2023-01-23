Tommy Gaskin, 25, from Skegness (pictured below) is wanted in connection with a possible firearms offence.
On January 13, it was reported that a brick had been thrown at a car window at the junction of Grosvenor Road, and there was also an unconfirmed report of a man with a firearm.
Lincolnshire Police are now looking to speak with Gaskin in connection with this incident.
If you know where Gaskin is or have any information relating to this incident, do not approach him – call police on 101 quoting incident 187 of 13 January.