Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information relating to the whereabouts of this man.

Tommy Gaskin.

Tommy Gaskin, 25, from Skegness (pictured below) is wanted in connection with a possible firearms offence.

On January 13, it was reported that a brick had been thrown at a car window at the junction of Grosvenor Road, and there was also an unconfirmed report of a man with a firearm.

Lincolnshire Police are now looking to speak with Gaskin in connection with this incident.