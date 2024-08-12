Appeal to trace woman after attempted shoplifting at Co-op store in Louth
Officers say a woman put various items in her bag when she visited the Co-op store at Newbridge Hill at about 6.35 pm on Wednesday, July 24.
She then tried to leave the shop without paying. When challenged by Co-op staff, she threw the items on to the floor before running off.
Now Lincolnshire Police has issued an appeal to trace the woman pictured who, officers say, could have information that will help their investigation.
She was captured on CCTV footage that has been released by the Co-op store since the attempted offence took place.
If you know the identity of the woman, or have any information about the attempted shoplifting, please get in touch.
You are asked to email PC Hayley Jones at [email protected], quoting incident number 480 of July 24.