APPEAL: Witnesses to dangerous driving incident urged to come forward

Lincolnshire Police.

​Lincolnshire Police are appealing for eyewitnesses, doorbell or dashcam footage following a dangerous driving incident in Woodhall Spa.

​On Saturday (June 1) between 1.40pm and 2.45pm, a silver Vauxhall Astra was reportedly being driven erratically along Stixwould Road, close to Jubilee Park, before eventually coming to a stop.

An altercation then reportedly took place between a man and a woman, who was trying to get out of the vehicle.

If you passing through Woodhall Spa along Stixwould Road close to Jubilee Park at that time, or have any doorbell or dashcam footage of a car matching that description as it was driving along the road, you are asked to contact Sgt Rhys Cordy.